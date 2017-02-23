Police Beat, Feb. 14 – 18

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 2:49 a.m. A medical call was made after a male, non-student, told officers that he was not feeling well and his blood sugar was low. He was transported to a local hospital after paramedics arrived to the scene.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 3:03 a.m. A male custodian fell to the floor after experiencing an unknown medical episode in Room 313 of the Math, Business and Allied Health Building. The staff member scratched his head and was immediately transported to a local hospital after paramedics arrived to the scene.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9:34 a.m. A male, non-student, was possibly under the influence while harassing female students in the music building. When officers located the male subject they soon realized he was talking to himself. He then told the officers that he was affiliated with Gardena 13 gang and was an undercover police officer. After officers suggested he was gravely disable, they contacted paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8:10 a.m. A male, non-student, subject was found talking to himself and using profanity in Lot L. After officers came into contact with him they found a $10,000 warranted issued out of Redondo Beach PD against him for possession of narcotics. The Officers then issued out a citation for the warrant and released him out into the field.

Thursday, Feb. 16 at 3:17 p.m. A male driver, non-student, was stopped by officers for an equipment violation. The driver also had a $5,000 warrant issued out from Torrance PD for driving unlicensed. The officer then issued him a citation for the warrant and released him out into the field.

Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5:26 p.m. A female student sustained a back injury while participating in her Yoga class in North PE Room 52. She was then transported to a local hospital after paramedics arrive to the scene.

Friday, Feb. 17 at 11:09 a.m. A male student told Health Center staff that he was contemplating suicide. He then agreed to go a local hospital for assistance. He was transported by paramedics for a psychological evaluation.

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1:08 p.m. An older male who was attending a sporting event tripped and fell to the ground of Lot H. He sustained a laceration above his left eyebrow. He was then transported to a local hospital after paramedics arrive to the scene.