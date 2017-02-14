Police Beat, Feb. 1 – 9

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 1:10 p.m. A male student reported to an officer that he found his backpack located in the bathroom with both his wallet and phone missing after leaving his backpack near the men’s locker room while he showered.



Friday, Feb. 3 at 12:59 p.m. A female student was hit in the jaw while sparring with her boxing partner in North PE Room 2. After feeling dizzy she was transported to a hospital by paramedics.

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9:17 a.m. A male driver was stopped by an officer on the 17300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard for an equipment violation. The non-male student had a $20,000 warrant issued out of El Segundo Police Department for domestic violence. He was transported to El Segundo PD for booking.



Monday, Feb. 6 at 12:04 p.m. A female student felt a sharp pain in her left knee while walking out of the bookstore. She was immediately transported to a hospital by paramedics.



Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9:03 a.m. A female faculty member reported to an officer that one of her former male student was emailing her. EC Administration issued a “no contact directive” on behalf of the faculty member against the student who sent her the email. This case has been forwarded to the detective for follow up.

Thursday, Feb. 9 at 1:12 p.m. A male faculty member reported to an officer that he was receiving threats on his Twitter account related to a tweet he posted on social media, which was not regarding EC. He already made a report with Redondo Beach Police Department but also wanted to notify ECPD.

