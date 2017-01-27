Police Beat, January 2017

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2:38 p.m. A female non-student was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor warrants after being stopped for speeding. The traffic stopped occurred on the 3400 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard. Officers also found a small amount of cocaine in her possession. She was then transported to the Torrance Police Department for booking.

Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10:43 a.m. A female non-student was seen crossing the street against a red light on Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard by an officer. After vehicles swerved to avoid colliding into her the officer came into contact with her. The officer reported that the female was not able to answer basic questions. She was then transported to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1:02 p.m. A female student reported to an officer that she was missing her wallet. She believes that her wallet was taken from out of her backpack when she placed her backpack on the floor of the Math, Business and Allied Health Building.

Tuesday, Jan.10 at 3:44 p.m. A male student was arrested after standing behind a black and white ECCPD vehicle that was parked on the 3200 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard. After seeing the male subject near the police vehicle, the officer quickly noticed that the trunk of the police vehicle was opened. The Officer came into contact with the subject and began to arrest him. The male subject resisted and began to pull away from the officer. He was detained and transported to Torrance Police Department after delaying the police officer’s performance of his duties and obstruction. He was also referred to the Director of Student Development.

Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8:39 a.m. Two subjects, one male and one female, were found locked in the women’s restroom on the second floor of the Communications Building. A staff member called ECCPD after hearing both a male and female voice inside of the restroom. When the officers approached the door they noticed the door was locked and immediately unlocked it. They then discovered a male and female laying down with blankets on the floor. The two subjects were advised to take their belongings and leave the premises. Approximately at 4:30 p.m. the two subjects were seen again in the same restroom while a officer conducted a patrol check. They were both arrested for trespassing and possessing a small amount of methamphetamine. They were transported to Torrance Police Department for booking.

Thursday, Jan. 12 at 11:01 p.m. A female non-student was seen drinking a beer in her large RV that was parked out of a marked stall in Lot B. After refusing to provide identification, the officers then asked for backup from Gardena Police Department specifically asking for a female police officer. She was then removed from her vehicle and arrested for obstructing a police officer’s performance of his duties. After running her name through the system, she returned with a Felony No Bail warrant issued out of Orange County for fraud. She was then transported to the Orange County jail for booking.

Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5:23 p.m. A female driver, non-student, was stopped for an equipment violation on the 2100 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard. The non-student had an arrest warrant issued out of the state of Oklahoma. The warrant indicated that they wanted the subject to be extradited to their state. She was later transported to Los Angeles County Jail for booking.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 1:50 p.m. A male student reported to officers that someone stole his bicycle seat. His bicycle was parked and locked at the bicycle rack near the Humanities building for approximately three hours before the student discovered his seat missing.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 11:35 a.m. A male student reported to officers that he was bit by a squirrel while eating lunch at a bench near Café Camino. He told Officers that the squirrel was trying to take his food out of his hand and bit him on his left hand. He told officers he did not feel any pain but officers advised his to contact the EC Office of Safety and Health for information on medical assistance.

Thursday, Jan. 19 at 4:25 p.m. A male non-student was stopped by officers for an equipment violation on the 3800 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard. The driver also had a suspended license and was issued an citation by the officer. He was released and the vehicle was left parked at the location.