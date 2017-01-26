Police Beat, December 2016

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8:06 p.m. A female student passed out during a dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker Event. She regained consciousness and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7:34 a.m. A female student tripped and fell while walking down Crenshaw Boulevard and Manhattan Beach Boulevard. While bleeding from her lips she walked into the Division Office asking for help. She was then transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Monday, Dec. 19 at 1:37 p.m. A female staff member reported to police that $100, in cash, was stolen from her desk drawer in Music Room 135. There weren’t any signs of forced entry or a locking mechanism on the drawer. The case was presented to a detective to follow up on the investigation.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 11:49 a.m. Two female staff members reported to police that three gift cards were taken from their desk. The gift cards were $50 in total. The officer advised all staff members to place any valuables in a locked drawer to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6:19 p.m. A male non-student was stopped at the 15600 block of Chadron Avenue for an equipment violation for his vehicle. After running his name officers found that he had three traffic warrants totaling $127,000. He was then arrested, leaving his vehicle parked in the location and transported to Torrance Police Department for booking.

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10:40 a.m. A female staff member reported to police that her passport and a few documents were missing from her car that was parked in Lot D. The officer did not find any signs of forced entry and she believed to have left the driver’s side door open. The surveillance camera in the area of the crime revealed a male was near the car but not entering into the vehicle. The case was forwarded to detectives for further investigation.