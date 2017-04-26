The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under People of El Camino

People of El Camino: Nicholas Burton

By Alba E. MejiaApril 26, 2017

Nicholas Burton, 19, music major, “I was going to be an Engineer but felt that the best thing after some things happened at home (that) I should do something musically. I started playing in a student drum line in high school and eventually they began teaching it professionally with a teacher and I started picking up those skills. We won 3 competitions, one in Compton, one in Vegas and the other one in the Valley.”

