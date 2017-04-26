People of El Camino: Nicholas Burton
Nicholas Burton, 19, music major, “I was going to be an Engineer but felt that the best thing after some things happened at home (that) I should do something musically. I started playing in a student drum line in high school and eventually they began teaching it professionally with a teacher and I started picking up those skills. We won 3 competitions, one in Compton, one in Vegas and the other one in the Valley.”