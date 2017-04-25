The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under People of El Camino

People of El Camino: Erin Cagle

By Karla HenryApril 25, 2017

Erin Cagle, 20, liberal studies major, “I wanted to be a teacher because throughout elementary school I suffered from learning disabilities. I got help from this one special teacher that I really loved and for some reason he made me want to be a teacher. He helped me change my life around and overcome disabilities. In elementary school I had a really hard time. Now I live a regular life , I am in college, I am doing everything by myself; people would have thought I wouldn’t be here ‘til this day, doing what I am doing.”

