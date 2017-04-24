People of El Camino: Lester Green

Lester Green, an El Camino Utility Worker, “I’ve been working for about 45 years here at El Camino. This isn’t a place you just come to work, you look at everybody as family, you treat everybody as family. When something goes wrong, even if things are going right, we are there to help each other. We are here to assist, or make this place look good where you don’t even notice it. At the end of the day you think it was already there. We got a lot of hardworking people behind the scenes here at El Camino, from the custodians up to the director of the facility and planning.”