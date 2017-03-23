The student news site of El Camino College

People of EC: Antonio Morales

By Emma DimaggioMarch 23, 2017

Photo credit: Emma Dimaggio

“I started bringing games two or three years ago when it was summer. We had 30-minute breaks and no one was doing anything, everyone was just on their phones, and I wanted to bring something so we could all have fun,” Antonio Morales, 22, theater major said: “It’s a great way to socialize with people. There are (all) kind(s) of (people) in there, so I think games will be able to open them up.”

