People of El Camino: Gabriel Hashem

“My grandmother (is probably the most influential person to me.)” Gabriel Hashem, 18, film major, said. “Probably her perseverance she came from Egypt as an immigrant, she moved her whole family here, she couldn’t speak the language, (she took) what jobs (she could) to make ends meet and she was able to raise a family. Sometimes I think about that if I’m in trying times and if things are not going my way I kind of go back to that and remember that it can always be worse and you have to always persevere.”