The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under People of El Camino

People of El Camino: Gabriel Hashem

By Reyna TorresMarch 18, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






FullSizeRender (1).jpg Gabe.jpg

“My grandmother (is probably the most influential person to me.)” Gabriel Hashem, 18, film major, said. “Probably her perseverance she came from Egypt as an immigrant, she moved her whole family here, she couldn’t speak the language, (she took) what jobs (she could) to make ends meet and she was able to raise a family. Sometimes I think about that if I’m in trying times and if things are not going my way I kind of go back to that and remember that it can always be worse and you have to always persevere.”

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: ,

Other stories filed under People of El Camino

Pirkko De Bar
Pirkko De Bar
People of El Camino: K. Breanna von Stein
People of El Camino: K. Breanna von Stein
People of El Camino: Nicole Silver
People of El Camino: Nicole Silver
People of El Camino: Angelo Hernandez
People of El Camino: Angelo Hernandez
People of El Camino: Fred Lopez
People of El Camino: Fred Lopez
The student news site of El Camino College
People of El Camino: Gabriel Hashem