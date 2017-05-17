The student news site of El Camino College

Campus Viewpoints: Do students agree with a prayer room on campus?

By Sydney FajardoMay 17, 2017

‘The Union’ went out onto campus and asked students if they agreed on a prayer room being implemented on campus. Here’s some of the students’ responses.

FullSizeRender.jpg

-Rachel Lee , 19 , music major, Christian

“I disagree because I feel like religious activities, despite being OK to do it anywhere… I don’t think it’s really necessary to build a facility to compensate for it, unless it’s for educational purposes.”

IMG_3400.JPG

Jabeen Haque, 20, English major, Muslim

“I definitely agree, I think it would be very beneficial. There are people from religions that need to pray or even meditate. It would be a comfortable area for people to be in, very peaceful and away from the hustle and bustle of college life. Personally, even I pray on campus, but you know it’s just basically in the library in a corner thats kind of undesignated. There’s no official spot, so I think it would be useful for there to be one.”

IMG_3398.JPG

Durand Black, 19, communications major, Agnostic

“Sure, I agree. I don’t have a problem with it. People have religious practices that need to be expressed, sometimes multiple times a day. Sometimes while they’re at school they don’t have the opportunity to do it. I think it’s a good thing, I’ve been in a Muslim country before and a lot of people prayed multiple times a day and every building actually had a room for it. We live in (Los Angeles) and we have people of all denominations, so I don’t see why we can’t have room for those people who do partake in that.”

IMG_3394.JPG

Jasmine Camberos, 22, administration of justice major, Catholic

“I agree, I don’t see it as a big deal… if you want to practice your religion it shouldn’t be a problem. As long as you’re not bothering anyone.”

IMG_3396.JPG

Chris Miller, 19, administration of justice major, Buddhist and Christian

“I would say yes, it could be beneficial towards students. Most people would actually enjoy that, some won’t and I can see why because they’ll think it’s a waste of time and it’s nothing that will be great for the school. But I think it will be great because there are some students that need help and want guidance.

