Campus Viewpoints: Do students agree with a prayer room on campus?

‘The Union’ went out onto campus and asked students if they agreed on a prayer room being implemented on campus. Here’s some of the students’ responses.

Rachel Lee , 19 , music major, Christian

“I disagree because I feel like religious activities, despite being OK to do it anywhere… I don’t think it’s really necessary to build a facility to compensate for it, unless it’s for educational purposes.”

Jabeen Haque, 20, English major, Muslim

“I definitely agree, I think it would be very beneficial. There are people from religions that need to pray or even meditate. It would be a comfortable area for people to be in, very peaceful and away from the hustle and bustle of college life. Personally, even I pray on campus, but you know it’s just basically in the library in a corner thats kind of undesignated. There’s no official spot, so I think it would be useful for there to be one.”

Durand Black, 19, communications major, Agnostic

“Sure, I agree. I don’t have a problem with it. People have religious practices that need to be expressed, sometimes multiple times a day. Sometimes while they’re at school they don’t have the opportunity to do it. I think it’s a good thing, I’ve been in a Muslim country before and a lot of people prayed multiple times a day and every building actually had a room for it. We live in (Los Angeles) and we have people of all denominations, so I don’t see why we can’t have room for those people who do partake in that.”

Jasmine Camberos, 22, administration of justice major, Catholic

“I agree, I don’t see it as a big deal… if you want to practice your religion it shouldn’t be a problem. As long as you’re not bothering anyone.”

Chris Miller, 19, administration of justice major, Buddhist and Christian

“I would say yes, it could be beneficial towards students. Most people would actually enjoy that, some won’t and I can see why because they’ll think it’s a waste of time and it’s nothing that will be great for the school. But I think it will be great because there are some students that need help and want guidance.