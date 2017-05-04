The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino police are keeping an eye out

May 4, 2017

Photo credit: Mason Hardison

This semester has been relatively in the quits in the crime department compared to the fall semester where we had five armed robberies.

After the fifth student was robbed on Manhattan boulevard, the El Camino College Police Department beefed up efforts to make the campus safe.

ECPD is regularly on patrols, new portable lights were placed in parking Lot B and a patrol car is parked on Manhattan boulevard.

The increased police presence in and around campus has worked thus far.

The most series crime committed this semester happened when a female student stated that her ex-boyfriend, who also attends El Camino, sent her a series of threatening text the night before, according to the ECPD crime log.

One of the text messages he sent was a picture of a black handgun. In another, text message, he mentions a body bag. Officers went to the suspect’s residence and interviewed him.

After officers conducted the interview, the officers arrested him on suspicion of criminal threats and later served him a temporary restraining order stating not to contact the victim.

A black airsoft handgun was located inside of the residence and officers concluded that it was the same handgun that he used in the picture he sent to the female student. Officers transported him to Torrance PD for booking.

There hasn’t been any major crimes that has been reported this semester besides a “peeping tom” incident. The man who was doing the act was never caught.

EC’s campus feels a lot safer than last semester thanks to the efforts of the ECPD.

