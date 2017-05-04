Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a purpose

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

While celebrations include throwing back tequila shots and eating Mexican food, Cinco de Mayo is not a holiday where you’re supposed to get drunk and eat tacos until the salsa runs out.

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday celebrated in many U.S. cities with a large Mexican-American population but how many people actually know what they are celebrating?

I’ve seen people at restaurants on Cinco de Mayo thinking that they are celebrating Mexican Independence Day while others suck down margaritas and yell, “Happy Cinco de Drinko.”

By all means, drink up and celebrate the beautiful Mexican culture but be mindful of what is being celebrated.

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that honors the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the French-Mexican war, according to the History website.

Similar to a broke college student, Mexico fell into default on debt payments to European governments.

Britain and Spain negotiated with Mexico and withdrew their forces but France, ruled by Napoleon III, decided to establish and empire in Mexican territory, according to the History website.

Led by General Ignacio Zaragoza, the underdog Mexican army defeated the bigger and stronger French army. The victory was symbolic for the Mexican government.

Mexico won the Battle of Puebla but eventually lost the war. Although its, widely celebrated in the U.S., Cinco de Mayo is not a national holiday in Mexico.

It’s an official holiday in the state of Puebla and the state of Veracruz, according to the History website.

Mexico actually celebrates independence day on Sept. 16, which is the day Mexico gained independence from the Spanish colonial government in 1810, according to the History website.

Over the years, Cinco de Mayo parties in the U.S. have become bigger, flashier and with a lot of alcohol consumption.

Los Angeles is the host to the largest Cinco de Mayo festival in the country according to the Fairs and Festivals website.

The celebration is held in Downtown Los Angeles along Broadway and around the streets of City Hall and draws thousands of people to the event.

The Hispanic population of the United States as of July 1, 2015 is 56.6 million according to the Census Government website. This makes the people of Hispanic origin the nation’s largest ethnic or racial minority.

While you listen to mariachi music, eat delicious Mexican food and drink cervezas (beer) on Cinco de Mayo, remember that you are celebrating a hard-fought battle, which was won by underestimated Mexican troops.