The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Campus Insight, Opinion

Campus Viewpoints: Do you agree with the legalization of marijuana?

By Nohemy BarreraApril 24, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Melissa Ayala.jpg

Melissa Ayala, 20, nursing major

“I know some people are against it, but I think people can make their own decisions. I don’t think it’s a big deal. So far, it doesn’t look like it’s been an issue [on campus] so I don’t think it will be an issue in the future.”

Collin Kattengell.jpg

Collin Kattengell, 20, biology major

“I think it’s a good thing because there will be extra revenue for the state. It will also be really interesting to see how the older generation will handle it. This is going to affect our campus because a lot less people will be coming to class. I see it helping in a philosophy class, but not somewhere like a math class.”

Tyler Giles.jpg

Tyler Giles, 19, kinesiology major

“If people are already going to use it [regardless of legal status] they might as well tax it. I only see it affecting student’s attendance, but that’s a personal choice they have to make. Everyone just has to be responsible.”

Elaine Walters.jpg

Elaine Walters, 51, business major

“It’s ok to use it for what it’s intended for. My family uses it for medicinal purposes only and they bake, cook, and boil it for skin healing, sicknesses, etc. For recreational purposes, I think it’s going to have an impact on grades and student’s will probably show up disoriented class. It just depends on the environment they’re in.”

Jonathan Thompson.jpg

Jonathan Thompson, 18, computer aided design major

“Authorities should give fair warning about the side effects and consequences that societies make their decisions off that. I think people are just slowly killing themselves when they consume marijuana, it affects their lungs, teeth, and brain cells.”

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Campus Insight

Campus Viewpoints: The Trump Adminstration’s stance on North Korea

"The Union" went out and asked students what they thought of Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State, from the Trump Administration's statement that a pre-e...

Campus Viewpoints: New Semester, New Students, and New Advice

Round the block lines for parking structures, confused students deciphering campus maps, and sprinters trying to make it in time for their first class...

Campus Viewpoints : Smoking Ban

Samuel Ruezga, 18, computer science"I'm kinda of in the middle of the smoking ban. I see people smoke and I can't do anything about it. I don't do it ...

Two wrong options

America has never been more divided than before. Every topic seems to be an issue of heated debate. Opinion articles are a great example of this. Two ...

Winter session is necessary to transfer

Campus insight We are asking the administration to retain the winter session classes in the 2013 calendar. Since the mission statement of El Camino...

Other stories filed under Opinion

Campus Viewpoints: The Trump Adminstration’s stance on North Korea

"The Union" went out and asked students what they thought of Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State, from the Trump Administration's statement that a pre-e...

Renovations will spruce up new students
Renovations will spruce up new students
Campus Viewpoints: El Camino students plans for Spring Break

“The Union” went out and asked students to share what they will be doing on spring break. Here’s what some of the students have to s...

Campus Viewpoints: Trump considers cutting the Arts and Humanities Endowment

"The Union" went out on campus asking students what they thought of Trump's 2018 budget plan, which proposes cutting the National Endowment for the A...

Being a Jehovah’s Witness wasn’t for me

Growing up as a Jehovah's Witness never felt right to me.I grew up never really understanding why my mom's religion prevented me from having fun in tr...

The student news site of El Camino College
Campus Viewpoints: Do you agree with the legalization of marijuana?