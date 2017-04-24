Campus Viewpoints: Do you agree with the legalization of marijuana?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Melissa Ayala, 20, nursing major

“I know some people are against it, but I think people can make their own decisions. I don’t think it’s a big deal. So far, it doesn’t look like it’s been an issue [on campus] so I don’t think it will be an issue in the future.”

Collin Kattengell, 20, biology major

“I think it’s a good thing because there will be extra revenue for the state. It will also be really interesting to see how the older generation will handle it. This is going to affect our campus because a lot less people will be coming to class. I see it helping in a philosophy class, but not somewhere like a math class.”

Tyler Giles, 19, kinesiology major

“If people are already going to use it [regardless of legal status] they might as well tax it. I only see it affecting student’s attendance, but that’s a personal choice they have to make. Everyone just has to be responsible.”

Elaine Walters, 51, business major

“It’s ok to use it for what it’s intended for. My family uses it for medicinal purposes only and they bake, cook, and boil it for skin healing, sicknesses, etc. For recreational purposes, I think it’s going to have an impact on grades and student’s will probably show up disoriented class. It just depends on the environment they’re in.”

Jonathan Thompson, 18, computer aided design major

“Authorities should give fair warning about the side effects and consequences that societies make their decisions off that. I think people are just slowly killing themselves when they consume marijuana, it affects their lungs, teeth, and brain cells.”