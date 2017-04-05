Campus Viewpoints: Trump considers cutting the Arts and Humanities Endowment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“The Union” went out on campus asking students what they thought of Trump’s 2018 budget plan, which proposes cutting the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Tatiana Nunez, 19, English major, (left) : “I think it’s really illogical and impractical to cut something out that’s so important and vital to just our culture and us as human beings. I mean you need art. You need the arts to thrive, to grow as an individual. It’s not something that’s worth throwing out for a wall.”

Nicholas Herron, 20, communications major (right): “For me the arts program helped me dive deeper into photography because I thought I knew what I knew but I guess I didn’t know as much as I thought i did. The classes here helped me establish a sort of passion, and if that was stripped from me and a lot of other students I think that would be absolutely just unfair.”

Dylan Hunter, 21, life science major: “I think (the budget proposal) is a horrible decision on Trump’s part because, like everyone else who’s in college studying arts and performance, that’s their way they’re going to survive. That’s their passion. Why would you take away somebody’s passion in school?”

James Cowherd, 21, communications major: “I don’t agree with it, but I also feel that the United States has an obligation to put more emphasis on why the arts are important because otherwise it will become a useless subject matter in our culture.”