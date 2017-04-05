Campus Viewpoints: El Camino students plans for Spring Break

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“The Union” went out and asked students to share what they will be doing on spring break. Here’s what some of the students have to say about it:

Luke Couce, 19, graphic design major: “I am just going to be doing a little bit of homework and working and just resting because my schedule is go go go, so it is going to be a little break time.”

Raven Smith, 37, business administration Major: “I’ll probably be working and taking care of some unfinished business, some things that I was not able to finish during the school semester”

Ampora Thesanakatitham, ESL Student: “I will study because I am worried about my midterm exam but maybe go to the nursery in Monterey Park go look for some fruits and plants for my garden.”

Tajanae Wells, 18, Pre-Med major: “I am just working and hanging out with my sister, shopping, or the movies. I am also trying to go swimming if it is hot enough.”

Taniece McCoy, 19, communications major: “Last week I went to Miami so that was my Spring break because our Spring Break is very late but I do have plans to go see the Grand Canyon.”