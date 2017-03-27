McDonald’s delivery is the epitome of laziness

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Fast food makes getting a quick meal easier and there are definitely some benefits, however there is a fine line between convenience and laziness.

McDonald’s recently partnered with third-party delivery companies in January allowing people in Florida to have McDonald’s right at their doorsteps, according to McDonald’s corporate website.

Customers can order from the menu and have food delivered to their door via the UberEATS app. Through the app you can track the order’s progress and pay with credit card.

The main reason people resort to fast food is because it’s inexpensive, quick and easy. By using McDonald’s delivery service it definitely takes longer to arrive, and there is no time to wait when I’m already hungry. It’s also more expensive and more complicated since you’d have to download the app onto your smart phone.

By ordering delivery services that would include have to pay a service fee and tip for a cheap, low-quality meal. Instead of paying five dollars for two burgers, fries, and a drink the total amount ends up being expensive, going up to about eight or nine dollars with McDelivery.

This isn’t a convenience but a way for a billion-dollar-company to profit on the laziness of its customers.

Although it may seem like a new idea, McDonald’s has been doing delivery services since 1993 in Virginia, according to the New York Times. From there, they expanded to Manhattan, New York in 1994.

Depending on how the McDelivery sales go in Florida, McDonald’s may be expanding their delivery services to other cities and states, according to USA TODAY.

“In McDonald’s top five markets (U.S., France, the U.K., Germany and Canada) nearly 75% of the population lives within three miles of a McDonald’s” according to McDonald’s corporate website.

The fact that most people are ordering delivery despite a three mile drive shows how lazy people can be. Delivery from fast food restaurants is simply just laziness because it’s already available at the drive-thru and can be even faster.