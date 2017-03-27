The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Opinion

Campus viewpoints: Gender neutral bathroom implemented on campus

By Selvin RodasMarch 27, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Charlotte Wilson

Charlotte Wilson, 19, studio art major: “I agree with the gender neutral (restrooms). I think that it should never have been an issue to begin with because it’s simply a facility that everybody needs. I have come across several restaurants that use (gender neutral restrooms) and there is never a problem with public facilities.”

Pearson Mann

Pearson Mann, 19, business administration major: “I just found out what (a gender neutral restroom is) and right from the (start) I don’t agree with it, specifically because there are two different genders and I think they deserve their own special privacy and if you mix them together I don’t think it might go well because they are used to going to their own (specific restrooms).”

Rubid Baltazar

Rubid Baltazar, 20, business major: “I think they are very great, I mean there are people here that are transgender and we don’t even know it and I think (the gender neutral restrooms) allow them to be equal. I don’t think there is anything bad about it (as long as) they don’t abuse it.”

Jasmine Torres

Jasmine Torres, 20, psychology major: “I agree with (the gender neutral restrooms). I don’t think it’s a big deal and I don’t want to make someone uncomfortable. It’s fine if someone wants to go to a restroom where they feel comfortable and welcome.”

Richard Anene

Richard Anene, 20, biochemistry major: “I feel that everyone should use (the restroom) they want to use. I think that if you identify yourself as a certain gender you should be able to do what people in the same gender do. I don’t think so much that people should tell you what you should do or should not do.”

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Opinion

A bad beginning for Trump

President Donald Trump's first month in office has been mocked, praised, and despised due to his cabinet nominations and recent executive orders in of...

A safe haven for all
A safe haven for all
Are skate brands being “hijacked” by mainstream media
Are skate brands being “hijacked” by mainstream media
Campus Viewpoints: New Semester, New Students, and New Advice

Round the block lines for parking structures, confused students deciphering campus maps, and sprinters trying to make it in time for their first class...

Campus Viewpoints: Trump’s one month in office

"The Union" went out and asked students to share their thoughts on Trump's presidency after a month in office. Here's what some of the students have t...

The student news site of El Camino College
Campus viewpoints: Gender neutral bathroom implemented on campus