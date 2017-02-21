Campus Viewpoints: New Semester, New Students, and New Advice

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Round the block lines for parking structures, confused students deciphering campus maps, and sprinters trying to make it in time for their first classes of the morning; the spring 2017 semester has arrived.

After the month-long break, the El Camino campus is welcomed back students old and new for the start of classes on Monday, Feb. 13.

Students had differing impressions on their first week of school.

“It feels so free. It’s so huge, the campus. You can eat whatever you want in the cafeteria and you can make a lot of friends,” Midori Hongo, 23, product design major said.

Other students were willing to dole out advice for incoming students who may not know the ropes quite yet.

“Come in with an open mind and you’ll have a positive experience,” Elizabeth Pineda Mendez, 19, biology major said.

As for students trying to map out their future at El Camino, a seasoned student cautioned incomers.

“I’ve been here a very long time,” Blessing Oluwole, 19, computer science major said. “Try your hardest to figure out what you want to achieve at EC. If you spend your first year wandering around then that waste of time will bite you in the a**.”

Some incoming students were just excited to have the opportunity to join the El Camino community.

“There are so many different cultures and ages and it’s exciting to be part of a community that’s so diverse and accepting,” Serena Pinuelas, 18, art major said.