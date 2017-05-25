World Tour Festival gives students an opportunity to learn about other cultures

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Clubs represented a variety of countries and gave students a chance to explore other cultures at the World Tour Festival on Tuesday, May 16.

Clubs and campus organizations set up games and offered food to incentivize students to learn about international cultures.

“El Camino is a diverse community,” Katherine Lee, 21, psychology major representing the Inter-Club Council, said. “Everyone should know about other cultures and be more informed on how they should approach international students.”

The highest percentages of international students are from China, Korea, Japan, and Vietnam, according to a list provided by Lehua Tauala, who works with the International Student Program.

“We have students from all over the world. From Mexico, Israel, you name it,” Tauala said.

Other clubs used their participation in the festival to raise awareness for issues abroad.

“We’re selling Krispy Kreme donuts and all of our donations are going to go to the White Helmets,” said Susan Reyes, 19, an environmental science major representing the Science Club, said. “They’re volunteers based in Syria who help civilians when a disaster strikes, such as a missile strike or a bomb.”

El Camino College hosts international students from 41 different countries, according to the list provided by Tauala.

The World Tour Festival gave students the opportunity to delve into these different cultures.

“We are immigrants here. I think it’s important for American students to know about Chinese stuff,” Dijon Wang, 21, premed major and member of the International Club, said. “I know it’s difficult for us to live right here, but if we combine the two cultures together, I think we can contribute a lot.”