Board honors student trustee for work during the 2016-17 year

The board of trustees presented an award to the student trustee for her work over the last year, during the meeting on May 22 in the Alondra Room, president of the board said.

Nicole Mardesich’s, 20, student trustee, main job at the board was to represent all El Camino students, Ken Brown, president of the board, said.

“She is a full trustee and again, she’s probably the closest to the student population than most of us,” Brown said.

Brown also said Mardesich has a student perspective in the board and she tells the board how something can affect the students if they implement a new policy or if they don’t implemented.

Additionally, Mardesich has the responsibility to look over everything the board does, president of the college, Dena Maloney said.

“She has to read all of the board materials,” Maloney said. “All these contracts and all of these initiatives, so she has to be prepare to participate in all of the board meetings and share students perspective on those things.”

On the other hand, Mardesich, who is a business administration major said that she feels amazing to have the support of the board.

“It’s been a really good year and I have learned so much experience,” Mardesich said. “Also, nice to see this award because EC has helped me so much this past years and I have been here.”

Mardesich also said that this is her last semester at EC and she is transferring to UC Berkeley and Maloney took the opportunity to give her some advice.

“I think Nicole has demonstrated that she got tremendous leadership potential and the only advice I’ll give her is ‘keep going and achieve your goals’ because I think she’s well set up to do that,” Maloney said.

In order to become a Student Trustee you need to apply through the student government and Associated Students Organization (ASO), Mardesich said.

However this year election already took place on Thursday, May 10 and the Student Trustee position was won by 107 votes, according to EC Associated Students Office election result on May 12.

She added that the Student Trustee position is a year term.