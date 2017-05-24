Judge sets new preliminary hearing for alleged armed robber suspects

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The preliminary hearing for two suspects who are accused of robbing two El Camino students at gunpoint was set for Monday, July 17 after the two appeared in court on Tuesday, May 23, a Torrance judge said.

Brandon Ray and Christian Davis were arrested with Jhakaree Tyree King on suspicion of robbing El Camino students on Aug. 31, 2016.

King was not present at the hearing on Tuesday.

The three were caught after stealing an iPhone in an alleged armed robbery on Sept. 5.

The three were arrested by the Gardena Police Department on the same day.

Ray, Davis and King started a string a robberies that amounted to five total armed robberies during the fall 2016 semester.

The next preliminary hearing for Ray and Davis will be on Monday, July 17 at 8:30 a.m., Hector M. Guzman, Torrance Judge, said.