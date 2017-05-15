The student news site of El Camino College

Victim is allegedly robbed for cash by three suspects with knives on Redondo Beach Boulevard and Stadium Way

By Dmitri Hansen and Phil SidavongMay 15, 2017

An unspecified subject was allegedly robbed of money by three unknown suspects armed with knives on Monday, May 15 around 6:32 p.m., according to an El Camino police dispatcher.

The alleged robbery happened near Redondo Beach Boulevard and Stadium Way, closest to parking lots H and F, Christina Baskin, who wanted to be named as Dispatcher 42, said.

Dispatcher 42 referred all questions to Director of Community Relations Ann Garten’s office.

The three-alleged suspects were described as a white male, an African-American male and a Hispanic male all in their early 20s, according to Nixle.com.

Nixle is an alert system that El Camino Police uses to alert the campus and community about any incidents or situations.

To sign up for Nixle text “ECPD” to 888-77.

This is the first reported robbery, via Nixle, this semester and it’s also the first time in the last year that a reported robbery was on the southside of campus.

In fall 2016, the school recorded a total of five robberies, all at gunpoint, on the north side of campus near Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Lemoli Avenue.

Following several of the robberies, campus police began to station an officer on the that side of campus, a decision that has been kept in place this semester, as police presence can be seen on Manhattan Beach Boulevard during the day.

Ann Garten’s office was unavailable for comment.

