The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under News

Forensics Team finishes most successful season in El Camino history

By Alex TorresMay 4, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino forensics team finished their season with four national awards.

No other team in its history has accomplished anything like it.

The National Parliamentary Debate Association awards two national titles, one for season-long sweepstakes and the other for the team that finishes the highest in the tournament.

“Its unheard of for a community college to even be ranked,” El Camino speech coach Francesca Bishop said.

The other two awards include the “National Parliamentary Tournament of Excellence” and the “Phi Rho Pi” which they earned last month in Washington D.C.

The teams top performers Zara Andrabi and Curtis Wang finished the season ranked No. 8 in the country amongst all four year schools.

Andrabi and Wang are both sophomores competing with top ranked seniors.

“No two-year school has been ranked place before,” Bishop said. “We have always had a really great time and we usually win one or two national titles every year because we are consistent. We just have not been this dominant.”

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under News

Chicano Culture comes to El Camino

El Camino is hosting a month-long “Celebration of Chicano Culture” which started on April 25, a Spanish professor said. To celebrate, the ...

Upcoming lockdown drill will come with a slew of improvements

The campus-wide lockdown shelter-in-place drill on Wednesday, May 3 will feature improvements that intend to shorten drill time and improve overall st...

Upcoming ‘Celebration of Chicano Culture’ events

English:Cal State University Northridge professor Fermín Herrera will be presenting the lecture, "The Nahuatl Language and Mesoamerican Codices" ...

Police cite man and woman for riding bikes past stop sign

Officers stopped two subjects for riding their bikes past a stop sign on Thursday, April 27, according to the police report. The subjects, one man and...

Non-student man is arrested after harassing female students on campus

Officers arrested a male subject that was harassing female students on Tuesday, April 25, according to the police report. Officers responded to the wa...

The student news site of El Camino College
Forensics Team finishes most successful season in El Camino history