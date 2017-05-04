Forensics Team finishes most successful season in El Camino history

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino forensics team finished their season with four national awards.

No other team in its history has accomplished anything like it.

The National Parliamentary Debate Association awards two national titles, one for season-long sweepstakes and the other for the team that finishes the highest in the tournament.

“Its unheard of for a community college to even be ranked,” El Camino speech coach Francesca Bishop said.

The other two awards include the “National Parliamentary Tournament of Excellence” and the “Phi Rho Pi” which they earned last month in Washington D.C.

The teams top performers Zara Andrabi and Curtis Wang finished the season ranked No. 8 in the country amongst all four year schools.

Andrabi and Wang are both sophomores competing with top ranked seniors.

“No two-year school has been ranked place before,” Bishop said. “We have always had a really great time and we usually win one or two national titles every year because we are consistent. We just have not been this dominant.”