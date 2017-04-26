Vehicle is hit and crashes into construction fence next to Parking Lot B

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Two vehicles collided on Manhattan Beach Boulevard which caused one of the vehicles to swerve into a construction fence surrounding the campus roadway next to Parking Lot B, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, a witness said.

The drivers, both conscious, were taken away in ambulances after the crash.

Alexander Martinez, 25, computer engineering major, said he witnessed the crash towards the end.

“There was nobody actually in the path, so it didn’t seem like anybody got hit,” Martinez said. “(The) people who came out of the car seemed a little scared, but they seemed relatively okay.”

El Camino Police declined to comment on the incident and forwarded all questions to Sgt. Jeff Lewis.