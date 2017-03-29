Students may have opportunity to travel to Central Europe

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

El Camino students will have the opportunity to go to Central Europe and possibly earn some college credit from June 27 to July 19, a fine art division facilitator said.

EC faculty has taken other students to experience this opportunity. In the past, some students have gone to Spain, Costa Rica, Italy and other countries.

This time Karen Whitney, who also is an art professor is one of the people in charge of doing this study abroad.

Students who participate in this trip can take English and history classes, Whitney said.

Whitney said that 30 students will have the opportunity to go to Europe and 20 students have been approved, so there are still 10 space available.

There will be an informational meeting this Thursday, March 30 at 1 p.m. in the Social Science Building Room 117.

Also, for those who will have the opportunity will visit four countries and five cities, Whitney said.