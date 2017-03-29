The student news site of El Camino College

Campus will conduct emergency exercises

By Keith FrancisMarch 29, 2017

Campus police will be conducting two emergency exercises on Wednesday, May 3, the chief of police said in an email.

The emergency exercises will take place from 9:40 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. and later that day at 7:10 p.m. to 7:20 p.m., Michael Trevis, chief of police said in an email.

All notifications will be sent out campus-wide via Nixle and Cisco Classroom/Office Phone Speakers, Trevis added.

To use Nixle text ECCPD to 888777 .

