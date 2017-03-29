Campus will conduct emergency exercises
Campus police will be conducting two emergency exercises on Wednesday, May 3, the chief of police said in an email.
The emergency exercises will take place from 9:40 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. and later that day at 7:10 p.m. to 7:20 p.m., Michael Trevis, chief of police said in an email.
All notifications will be sent out campus-wide via Nixle and Cisco Classroom/Office Phone Speakers, Trevis added.
To use Nixle text ECCPD to 888777 .