Girls take over the garage

“Girls in the Garage,” a car show showing off vehicles owned by women and ladies’ vintage fashions, will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 25, at the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo.

Patricia Fairchild, automotive collision repair and painting instructor at El Camino College, said the event is being held in honor of Women’s History Month and the Automobile Driving Museum currently has an exhibit up highlighting women’s contributions to automobile history and technology.

The event, she added, is meant to be a meet-and-greet for all ladies who enjoy cars.

A $10 donation is suggested for attending spectators. All proceeds benefit GIrls in the Garage, a monthly workshop held at El Camino College, and the Automobile Driving Museum.

The museum is located at 610 Lairport St. in El Segundo. For more information, go to the museum’s website, www.theadm.org, or call (310) 909-0950.