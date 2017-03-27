The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino celebrates 20th annual Women’s Wall of Fame

By Sydney FajardoMarch 27, 2017

El Camino’s annual Women’s Wall of Fame Honorees luncheon was celebrated on Thursday, March 23 in the East Dining Room.

The Women’s Wall of Fame awards have been given out since 1997 to recognize outstanding women from the El Camino area, honoring them for their contributions to the community, according to the brochure.

The honorees receive votes from students, faculty and management and are selected by a committee each year in March, which is Women’s History Month.

The theme for this year’s Women’s Wall of Fame recognized trailblazing women in labor and business.

“The Wall of Fame winners have made extraordinary contributions to girls and women and we’re so proud to be able to honor them,” Grant, member of the Women’s History Month committee said.

This year’s nominees included Alexis Estwick, Naomi McElvain, Teresa Palos, Ann Patterson, Chandra Shaw and Aiko Herzig Yoshinaga.

The Wall of Fame recipients make contributions to the community and challenge the role of women in both business and the paid labor force.

“It’s interesting because when you know somebody and you serve on a board together you only know them in that one scope,” Heidi Wang, Foundation member said. “I didn’t know (McElvain) was such an active member in the girl scouts and other civic organizations.

The Wall of Fame recipients often inspire and impact those around them.

“(Estwick) is amazing,” Salena Newton, a student at El Camino said. “For instance, this weekend she was on vacation and she wasn’t even supposed to be here and she came here… she makes the extra effort to get things done.”

The nominees pictures will be displayed in the second floor of the Schauerman Library and after one year they will be added to the plaque located in the hallway between the east and west wing.

“I’m truly honored to be included with such an amazing group of women,” Patterson, wall of fame recipient said. “I know how things were 20 years ago… it was incredibly important then and is still relevant today for people to step back and acknowledge the work of outstanding women.”

