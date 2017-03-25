Former student is issued restraining order after sending threatening texts to ex-girlfriend

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

An 18-year-old male was arrested on March 18 after allegedly sending a series of threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend, according to the police log.

Los Angeles-resident Kevin Valdovino, 18, was arrested after texting his ex-girlfriend a picture of a handgun and mentioning a body bag in another text, according to the police log.

All of the threatening text messages were sent the night before the ex-girlfriend reported the incident to an EC Officer, according to the police log, the same day the incident was reported, EC police went over to Valdovino’s residence in Los Angeles.

After officers conducted an interview he was arrested by EC police and transported to Torrance PD for booking, according to the police log.

Valdovino was contacted via Facebook Messenger and school email, but did not respond by deadline.

This isn’t the first time a male student received a restraining order this semester.

A male student was served a trespassing warning after attempting to add the class and allegedly emailing an instructor numerous of times.

The English instructor requested a restraining order against the student after he constantly kept emailing her.

She has said that she would prefer not to comment on the situation.

He was issued a “no contact directive” by EC Administrators and a restraining order before trying to add Halonen class which is why he was served a trespassing warning.

This case is still under investigation.

In 2015, another female instructor requested a restraining order against her former student after he allegedly sent her threatening messages, according to the temporary restraining order.

Dash Porter, 29-year-old former student, allegedly sent Cynthia Somin, former english professor, 13 threatening messages through Facebook Messager.

“I’m going to kill you tomorrow!!!! (Gun’s loaded)” Porter allegedly said in his final message to Somin on Dec. 8, 2015.

If you are feeling threatened or harassed by anyone call 911 or ECPD at (310)- 660-3100.