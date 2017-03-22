Suicide is now the second leading cause of death among college students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Stress, anxiety, depression and substance abuse all have one thing in common.

They are signs that can potentially lead to suicide or suicidal thoughts.

Feeling helpless with one’s situation and not being able to move forward from a problem are all part of what make suicide the second leading cause of death among college students nationally, according to Emory University.

College students are often the target of a lot of pressure and are also in a constant struggle to find themselves as a person.

Alison Brown, Coordinator of The Center of Wellness and Wellbeing at Santa Monica College has been a college level psychologist for 13 years and have been visited by students each semester about their suicidal thoughts.

“There are different levels of suicide,” Brown said in a phone interview. “It’s more common for people to have suicidal thoughts than to act on it.”

At El Camino, there has been a total of four known reports of students feeling suicidal on campus in the last two semesters.

Recently, on Feb. 17 a male student reported to a health center staff member that he was feeling suicidal, according to the police logs.

One in 10 college students have made a plan to commit suicide, according to Emory University, students between the ages of 18 to 25 have a higher chance of making plans, having suicidal thoughts, and having a suicidal attempt.

Last semester, there were a total three suicide attempts, according to the police logs.

There were two fatalities in two attempts since 2015.

In the fall of that year, former student Porchua Vang, 22-year-old of Torrance, died by suicide after jumping off of Lot H hours before his birthday.

In fall 2016, former student Jonney Tran, 20-year-old of Hawthorne and respiratory care major, was found dead in his car after missing for two weeks, as first reported on eccunion.com.

“If I was a faculty member (at El Camino) I (would) talk with the student who is feeling suicidal and try to figure out if its more of a thought or if they are really feeling suicidal, Brown said, “walk the student to the health office or call to make sure they made it.”

400 students were asked if they have ever felt suicidal and according to the data, 33 percent of students said they either know someone who has or have felt suicidal themselves.

“If you are feeling down, talk to someone,” Michael Trevis, chief of police said in a phone interview, “If you aren’t able to speak to someone go talk to Jan Schaeffer, the clinical psychologist we have on campus, or call the 24-hour suicidal hotline at 310-391-1253.”

Renee Galbavy, psychology instructor, and Schaeffer both declined to be interviewed due to the topic being “too sensitive.”

According to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services website, the warning signs and risk factors are:

Warning Signs

Feelings of worthlessness, failure or shame

Signs of major depression

Avoiding friends

Despairing texts or post

Risky behaviors

Giving away possessions

Making out wills

Threatening or planning suicide

Risk Factor

Attempted suicide in the past

Lost a loved one to suicide

Loss of job, marriage, housing, or health

Increased alcohol or drug use.

If you or anyone you know are feeling suicidal, please call The Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255 or visit the Health Center at El Camino. For more information about Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, click here.