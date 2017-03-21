The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino to host ‘Career and Majors Fair’

By Selvin Rodas, March 21, 2017

El Camino’s Career Center will be hosting a Career and Majors Fair on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Library Lawn, a student work at the career center said.

Students will be able to find work related to their majors and meet with campus faculty, Wendy Mata, a student worker at the career center said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask any questions they have for that specific career and academic counselors will be attending the event.

It’s recommended for students to bring their resume, employers will be meeting up with students during the fair, Mata said.

The fair is an open event but, in order to participate in this event students need to register online. To register click here.

For more information on the event call the Career Center at 323-660-3593 ext. 6137.

