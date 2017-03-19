El Camino to host panel on leadership and self-starters

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Self-starter and leadership gurus will host a panel on Tuesday, April 4 in the Alondra room from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to a career center counselor.

The panel will feature AnGèle M. Cade (founder of Executive on the Go), Dr. Matteo Dinolfo (professor of internal medicine at UCLA) and Emory Walton (VP of distribution at A+E Network).

“It’s not always what you know, it’s who you know,” Career Center Student Adviser Danielle Cameron said in an email. “Take advantage of the opportunity to meet with leaders and experts who want to provide you with knowledge and resources on how to accomplish your goals.”

For more information contact the EC Career Center at (310)660-3593 ext. x6137