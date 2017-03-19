El Camino converts single-stall restrooms; implement gender-neutral signs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

El Camino now has single-occupant, gender-neutral restrooms available for students and faculty.

Last semester, it was decided that the school would place gender-neutral bathroom signs in designated single-stall restrooms to create equality for transgender students.

Jaynie Ishikawa, director of Title 9, was contacted for comment, but did not return any emails or phone calls.

In accordance with Assembly Bill 1732 which went into effect March 1, this requires all schools, businesses and the public to classify all single-occupant restrooms as “Gender-Neutral.”

The Facilities Steering Committee have made single-occupant restrooms available campus wide in the following areas:

Art Behvioral Sciences, Third Floor

Communications Building, First Floor

Natural Sciences – Life Science Wing

Student Health Center

Physical Education South

“I feel like this couldn’t have come at a better time,” Gilberto Moran, 21, undecided major, said. “With everything happening in the LGBTQIA+ community it’s a small win. Plus it feels good that our small campus community is welcoming a big change.”