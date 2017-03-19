The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under News

El Camino converts single-stall restrooms; implement gender-neutral signs

By Alexis CauseyMarch 19, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






El Camino now has single-occupant, gender-neutral restrooms available for students and faculty.

Last semester, it was decided that the school would place gender-neutral bathroom signs in designated single-stall restrooms to create equality for transgender students.

Jaynie Ishikawa, director of Title 9, was contacted for comment, but did not return any emails or phone calls.

In accordance with Assembly Bill 1732 which went into effect March 1, this requires all schools, businesses and the public to classify all single-occupant restrooms as “Gender-Neutral.”

The Facilities Steering Committee have made single-occupant restrooms available campus wide in the following areas:

  • Art Behvioral Sciences, Third Floor
  • Communications Building, First Floor
  • Natural Sciences – Life Science Wing
  • Student Health Center
  • Physical Education South

“I feel like this couldn’t have come at a better time,” Gilberto Moran, 21, undecided major, said. “With everything happening in the LGBTQIA+ community it’s a small win. Plus it feels good that our small campus community is welcoming a big change.”

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under News

Academic Senate Meeting focuses on student success, retention and growth

Student success, retention and headcount were the topics of discussion during the Academic Senate Meeting at the Distance Education Center on Thursday...

Cedars-Sinai and El Camino team up for three-day blood drive

El Camino will be hosting a three-day Blood Drive for Cedars-Sinai Services from March 21 to the 23 in the Student Activities Center, a student organi...

El Camino to host panel on leadership and self-starters

Self-starter and leadership gurus will host a panel on Tuesday, April 4 in the Alondra room from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to a career center cou...

Health Center offers free and useful services for students

The Health Center is located on campus, and has been offering free chiropractic services every Thursday by appointment for over 20 years, the Director...

Analytical thinkers and problem solvers panel to take place on campus

The panel for "Careers for Problem Solvers and Analytical Thinkers" will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at Distance Education Ro...

The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino converts single-stall restrooms; implement gender-neutral signs