The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under News

Cedars-Sinai and El Camino team up for three-day blood drive

By Reyna TorresMarch 19, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






El Camino will be hosting a three-day Blood Drive for Cedars-Sinai Services from March 21 to the 23 in the Student Activities Center, a student organizing the event said.

Prince Obah, 18, business administration major, and other EC students have teamed up with Cedars-Sinai, in an effort to donate blood and help those who need it.

“If El Camino could reach at least 360 participants, we may be able to win the Cesar Chavez Award,” Obah said. “The school will be awarded based on the impact we will make and the involvement of students who participate.”

  • On Tuesday, March 21 and Thursday, March 23 the blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • On Wednesday, March 22 the blood drive will be from10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Instructors like Janaki Parikh, Anthropology Professor, are encouraging students to donate blood by giving out extra credit.

“This is a good cause which is why I have considered giving out extra credit,” Parikh said. “Donating blood shows that we are good deeds. I hope that my students open their eyes to consider in donating blood and raising that awareness.”

Cheryl Berlow, Cedars-Sinai Services, is the coordinator for the event and will be presenting on campus to inform students about why donating is important and hopes to get students to donate.

“Students are really good (at) donating blood because they have been aware of it (from) a young age,” Berlow said. “We hope to get 250 to 450 students to donate blood.”

To qualify to donate you must follow these FDA requirements:

  • 17 years of age
  • weigh at least 110 pounds
  • must have a photo I.D.
  • must be in good health
  • no history of HIV
  • have not gotten a tattoo in the past year

People with tattoos are now able to donate if healed and done in a licensed facility.

To sign up, click here for any further information contact this number: 310-945-6137.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under News

Academic Senate Meeting focuses on student success, retention and growth

Student success, retention and headcount were the topics of discussion during the Academic Senate Meeting at the Distance Education Center on Thursday...

El Camino converts single-stall restrooms; implement gender-neutral signs

El Camino now has single-occupant, gender-neutral restrooms available for students and faculty.Last semester, it was decided that the school would pla...

El Camino to host panel on leadership and self-starters

Self-starter and leadership gurus will host a panel on Tuesday, April 4 in the Alondra room from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to a career center cou...

Health Center offers free and useful services for students

The Health Center is located on campus, and has been offering free chiropractic services every Thursday by appointment for over 20 years, the Director...

Analytical thinkers and problem solvers panel to take place on campus

The panel for "Careers for Problem Solvers and Analytical Thinkers" will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at Distance Education Ro...

The student news site of El Camino College
Cedars-Sinai and El Camino team up for three-day blood drive