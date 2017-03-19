Cedars-Sinai and El Camino team up for three-day blood drive

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

El Camino will be hosting a three-day Blood Drive for Cedars-Sinai Services from March 21 to the 23 in the Student Activities Center, a student organizing the event said.

Prince Obah, 18, business administration major, and other EC students have teamed up with Cedars-Sinai, in an effort to donate blood and help those who need it.

“If El Camino could reach at least 360 participants, we may be able to win the Cesar Chavez Award,” Obah said. “The school will be awarded based on the impact we will make and the involvement of students who participate.”

On Tuesday, March 21 and Thursday, March 23 the blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 22 the blood drive will be from10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Instructors like Janaki Parikh, Anthropology Professor, are encouraging students to donate blood by giving out extra credit.

“This is a good cause which is why I have considered giving out extra credit,” Parikh said. “Donating blood shows that we are good deeds. I hope that my students open their eyes to consider in donating blood and raising that awareness.”

Cheryl Berlow, Cedars-Sinai Services, is the coordinator for the event and will be presenting on campus to inform students about why donating is important and hopes to get students to donate.

“Students are really good (at) donating blood because they have been aware of it (from) a young age,” Berlow said. “We hope to get 250 to 450 students to donate blood.”

To qualify to donate you must follow these FDA requirements:

17 years of age

weigh at least 110 pounds

must have a photo I.D.

must be in good health

no history of HIV

have not gotten a tattoo in the past year

People with tattoos are now able to donate if healed and done in a licensed facility.

To sign up, click here for any further information contact this number: 310-945-6137.