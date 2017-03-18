Health Center offers free and useful services for students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Health Center is located on campus, and has been offering free chiropractic services every Thursday by appointment for over 20 years, the Director of the Health Center, Susan Nilles said.

Students have a difficult time commuting to school, let alone finding a convenient place to receive medical services.

Every semester, students are obligated to pay a $19 health fee which is the funding that the Health Center receives, Nilles said.

Nilles said that the only issue the Health Center has with publicity is the visibility they have on campus.

“Most students don’t know about the services offered here,” Nilles said. “I am doing classroom presentations that I offer to faculty members every semester.”

Nilles started working as the Director of the Health Center last semester.

She used to work as the as the Director of a Health Center at Fullerton College.

Normal chiropractic sessions cost about $130, Nilles said, and the Health Center hires trained professional interns to perform the sessions.

“The chiropractors are student interns who attend the Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) and are completing their hours by working at the Health Center,” Nilles said.

The interns are monitored by nurse practitioners or physicians who work in the Health Center while they are in the middle of giving a session, Nilles said.

Students will generally have a 45 minute initial session, so that the interns could work on a patient’s history.

Chiropractic sessions offered following your first visit, are generally shorter, Nilles said.

Jenasee Cienfuegos, 20, child development major said she has only been to a couple chiropractic sessions.

“This is only my second time coming in for my bad shoulder, and so far I have had relief and would recommend anyone to come,” Cienfuegos said. “It’s so much more affordable.”

Astrid Nava,18, liberal studies major said that she is grateful that El Camino offers these free services.

“I honestly can’t think of a better way to save money, the sessions are free, and are so much convenient for anyone who comes to El Camino.” Nava said.

All information given to the Health Center remains confidential and is not shared with anyone but the patient themselves.

“The Health Center is like Vegas,” Nilles said. “What ever happens in the Health Center, stays in the Health Center.”