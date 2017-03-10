Career and Majors Fair comes to El Camino

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

El Camino will be hosting a Career and Majors Fair Tuesday on April 25, according to a Career Center adviser.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Library Lawn, Danielle Cameron said.

Students are required to bring a resume and are encouraged to dress business casual to this event and there will be employers willing to meet with students.

“First impressions are always the lasting impressions,” Cameron said.

Over that past few years, a couple hundred students have willingly attended the event.

The annual event is expected to always have a good turnout.

Employers from sheriff departments around the county, and city council representatives from local cities are expected at this event, Cameron added.

Students who are interested in registering for this event click here.