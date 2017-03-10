The student news site of El Camino College

Career and Majors Fair comes to El Camino

By Sierra Robles
March 10, 2017

El Camino will be hosting a Career and Majors Fair Tuesday on April 25, according to a Career Center adviser.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Library Lawn, Danielle Cameron said.

Students are required to bring a resume and are encouraged to dress business casual to this event and there will be employers willing to meet with students.

“First impressions are always the lasting impressions,” Cameron said.

Over that past few years, a couple hundred students have willingly attended the event.

The annual event is expected to always have a good turnout.

Employers from sheriff departments around the county, and city council representatives from local cities are expected at this event, Cameron added.

Students who are interested in registering for this event click here.

