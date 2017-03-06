The student news site of El Camino College

Student-run newspaper wins seventh place at national journalism convention

By Phil SidavongMarch 6, 2017

(Left) Alba Mejia, Alexis Caussey, Sierra Robles and Shontel Leake are editors and staff writers for The Union. El Camino's student-run newspaper placed seventh in the nation at the Associated Collegiate Press Midwinter Convention on March 5. Photo credit: Stefanie Frith

El Camino’s student-run newspaper placed seventh in the nation at a national journalism convention last weekend.

The Union editors and staff traveled to the Associated Collegiate Press Midwinter Convention in San Francisco and picked up a seventh place award for Best of Show in the two-year colleges division.

“Feels good to win,” Eric Ramos, sports editor, said. “It kind of felt rushed to do it three weeks (into the semester), but I’m glad we got it done.”

The award is for the March 2 edition of the paper that came out the day the staff went to San Francisco, featuring an almost brand new staff and just two fully-seasoned editors.

The Union is comprised of two journalism production classes and a photojournalism class and is fully run by the students in the classes.

The program is in its 71st year and has won many major awards, such as last semester’s No. 4 placing at ACP in Washington D.C. and the College Media Association’s Newspaper of the Year in 2015.

The Union will also be attending the College Media Association conference in New York City from March 11 to 14 in hopes of winning more awards.

