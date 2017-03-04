Man crashes into EC van with track student and coach inside

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A male non-student was sent to the hospital after crashing into an El Camino College district van on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:55 p.m. in Lot J, according to the police beat.

The male driver seemed to be disoriented and appeared to have been suffering from an unknown medical condition.

It was later determined by a doctor that the male driver was suffering from a low blood sugar insulin reaction, according to the police beat.

There were two people in the EC van, a male track team coach and a female track team member, were not harmed.

The male driver was transported to a hospital, according to the police beat.

Once released from the hospital, he was transported to L.A. County Jail for a No Bail warrant issued out of LAPD for burglary.

Police Chief Michael Trevis was out for the day and could not answer questions about the “No Bail warrant.”

All questions were referred to Community Relations Director Ann Garten by Sgt. Jeffrey Lewis because “he is not authorize to speak to press.”

Garten’s office did not reply by deadline.