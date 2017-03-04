The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under News, Top Stories

Man crashes into EC van with track student and coach inside

By Keith FrancisMarch 4, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A male non-student was sent to the hospital after crashing into an El Camino College district van on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:55 p.m. in Lot J, according to the police beat.

The male driver seemed to be disoriented and appeared to have been suffering from an unknown medical condition.

It was later determined by a doctor that the male driver was suffering from a low blood sugar insulin reaction, according to the police beat.

There were two people in the EC van, a male track team coach and a female track team member, were not harmed.

The male driver was transported to a hospital, according to the police beat.

Once released from the hospital, he was transported to L.A. County Jail for a No Bail warrant issued out of LAPD for burglary.

Police Chief Michael Trevis was out for the day and could not answer questions about the “No Bail warrant.”

All questions were referred to Community Relations Director Ann Garten by Sgt. Jeffrey Lewis because “he is not authorize to speak to press.”

Garten’s office did not reply by deadline.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under News

New semester brings same old El Camino back to schools

Seasons change, but news and crime are always happening, especially at El Camino. From theft to altercations to vehicle damage and even restraining or...

College will host Prospective Transfer Workshop

The College of Business of Administration will be holding a Prospective Transfer Admission Workshop Friday, March 3 at Cal State Long Beach (CSULB), a...

Students issued citation for taking utility cart for ‘joyride’
Students issued citation for taking utility cart for ‘joyride’
Campus offers safe space for students

Students and faculty shared personal thoughts and opinions on how to provide support at El Camino at a safe space meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 in the ...

Body image blogger to speak on campus

Loving your body and other plus-size social topics will be the subjects of the night on March 9 at Marsee Auditorium when Jes Baker takes the stage.De...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

EC Society of Music Club encourages people with musical interests to join

During times where musical artists want to be well known and heard, the El Camino Society of Music gives them a chance to do so. Shira Basa, presiden...

El Camino women’s basketball team finished the season as co-conference champions after win over Cerritos College
El Camino women’s basketball team finished the season as co-conference champions after win over Cerritos College
Students stand in solidarity On ‘A Day Without Immigrants’
Students stand in solidarity On ‘A Day Without Immigrants’
El Camino beach volleyball team opens season with home-win vs. Cypress College
El Camino beach volleyball team opens season with home-win vs. Cypress College
Black male and female relationships interactive workshop on Valentine’s Day
Black male and female relationships interactive workshop on Valentine’s Day
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of El Camino College
Man crashes into EC van with track student and coach inside