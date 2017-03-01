The student news site of El Camino College

Students issued citation for taking utility cart for ‘joyride’

By Phil SidavongMarch 1, 2017

Two students were issued a citation from El Camino police after being caught taking a utility cart for a “joyride,” according to police beat.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 4:55 p.m. a Facilities Department staff member reported that his utility cart had gone missing.

The cart was parked near the Math, Business and Allied Health Building, the staff member said.

After searching the campus, officers located the cart in Lot F occupied by a male and a female student.

The students said that they took the cart for a “joyride.”

The students were issued a citation and were referred to the Director of Student Development.

