College will host Prospective Transfer Workshop

By Sierra RoblesMarch 1, 2017

The College of Business of Administration will be holding a Prospective Transfer Admission Workshop Friday, March 3 at Cal State Long Beach (CSULB), according to a flier in the student services building.

The workshop will be held from 10-11 a.m., according to a flier in the student services building.

This is a great opportunity for students who are interested in enrolling at CSULB, according to a flier in the student services building.

However, El Camino will not be providing any sort of transportation to this workshop, according to a flier in the student services building.

Students will be responsible for registering for this event, and commuting to this event, according to a flier in the student services building.

For more information regarding this workshop, click here.

