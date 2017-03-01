College will host Prospective Transfer Workshop
The College of Business of Administration will be holding a Prospective Transfer Admission Workshop Friday, March 3 at Cal State Long Beach (CSULB), according to a flier in the student services building.
The workshop will be held from 10-11 a.m., according to a flier in the student services building.
This is a great opportunity for students who are interested in enrolling at CSULB, according to a flier in the student services building.
However, El Camino will not be providing any sort of transportation to this workshop, according to a flier in the student services building.
Students will be responsible for registering for this event, and commuting to this event, according to a flier in the student services building.
For more information regarding this workshop, click here.