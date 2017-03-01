Campus offers safe space for students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students and faculty shared personal thoughts and opinions on how to provide support at El Camino at a safe space meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 in the Alondra Room.

Before the group activity started, there were a couple “ground rules” set such as, being respectful, letting everyone speak, and keeping confidentiality.

Soon after, the whole audience turned into five separate groups. Each group had about five to six members.

The whole room was quiet, but you could still hear murmuring and indistinct voices and conversations. Each group was focused on their current speaking member and all members seemed to engage in their group’s conversation.

“It’s really inspiring to see staff and students working together,” Cyril Boysen, 24, sociology major, said. “Not necessarily as ‘student and faculty’, but more as peers.”

At the beginning of the dialogue, everyone was provided with information on how they can make a change in their community, such calling members of congress, attending town hall meetings, and joining advocacy groups or clubs.

Everyone was also given a safety pin that represents, whoever wears it, taking a pledge that supports inclusive and safe environment, respects the diversity of views our campus endorses through core values, respects all members of the campus community, students and employees, and pledging to promote student learning, according to the pin.

“I like that this is a series and students will be able to continue to attend these,” Career and Transfer Counselor, Lesley Meza said. “It’s a really great space for students to express their concerns and I feel like they did feel comfort and support while being here.”

Toward the end of the dialogue, each group was asked to share their discussions.

“I saw that most if not all of these students have concerns for their family and friends, as well as their communities,” Academic Senate president Kristie Daniel Di-Gregorio said.

The dialogue series plans to have three more meetings, one in March, April, and May. Each series will be discussing a specific topic such as Muslim Americans, Black and African American, and LGBTQ+ communities, according to the dialogue schedule.

English professor and dialogue series host, Rachel Williams, says she hopes to see more students come to the next meetings.

“I’m impressed by the risk students took to share they’re thoughts. it was very brave of them to do this,” Williams said.

The next meeting will focus on how to provide a safe space for Muslim students and the Muslim community on our campus. It will be held on Tuesday, March 21, from 1-2:30 p.m. in the Stadium Room.