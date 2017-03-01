The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under News

Body image blogger to speak on campus

By Don PerezMarch 1, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Loving your body and other plus-size social topics will be the subjects of the night on March 9 at Marsee Auditorium when Jes Baker takes the stage.

Describing herself as a “fat chick, speaker, author, fatshion fan, self-love enthusiast and trouble maker” on her blog site, themilitantbaker.com, Baker spearheaded the “Attractive and Fat” movement against Abercrombie and Fitch, and worked with other clothing companies and stores on plus-size image and clothing with other companies.

The author of the book “Things No One Will Tell Fat Girls,” Baker flavors her language like her coffee — strong — but believes every person in this world deserves respect, regardless of shape, sex, color, ability or age.

“Jes harnessess the power of vulnerability, honesty and candor through dialogue about living in a world where worth is determined by your dress size, diagnosis and deference to authority,” states the event’s website promotion.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24. For more information, visit the Center for the Arts’ website.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under News

College will host Prospective Transfer Workshop

The College of Business of Administration will be holding a Prospective Transfer Admission Workshop Friday, March 3 at Cal State Long Beach (CSULB), a...

Students issued citation for taking utility cart for ‘joyride’
Students issued citation for taking utility cart for ‘joyride’
Campus offers safe space for students

Students and faculty shared personal thoughts and opinions on how to provide support at El Camino at a safe space meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 in the ...

El Camino approves installation of purified water stations

El Camino's student government approved purified water stations that have now been installed on campus, according to the Associated Student Organizati...

Students help another student who has seizure; police chief thanks them

A male student had a seizure and fell to the ground near the Campus Deli on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to the police beat.The student fell to the gro...

The student news site of El Camino College
Body image blogger to speak on campus