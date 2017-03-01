Body image blogger to speak on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Loving your body and other plus-size social topics will be the subjects of the night on March 9 at Marsee Auditorium when Jes Baker takes the stage.

Describing herself as a “fat chick, speaker, author, fatshion fan, self-love enthusiast and trouble maker” on her blog site, themilitantbaker.com, Baker spearheaded the “Attractive and Fat” movement against Abercrombie and Fitch, and worked with other clothing companies and stores on plus-size image and clothing with other companies.

The author of the book “Things No One Will Tell Fat Girls,” Baker flavors her language like her coffee — strong — but believes every person in this world deserves respect, regardless of shape, sex, color, ability or age.

“Jes harnessess the power of vulnerability, honesty and candor through dialogue about living in a world where worth is determined by your dress size, diagnosis and deference to authority,” states the event’s website promotion.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24. For more information, visit the Center for the Arts’ website.