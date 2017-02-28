Students help another student who has seizure; police chief thanks them
A male student had a seizure and fell to the ground near the Campus Deli on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to the police beat.
The student fell to the ground and hit the left side of his head on the concrete while walking.
According to the police beat, several students helped the fallen student and paramedics were notified immediately, upon arrival the student was transported to a hospital.
El Camino Police Chief Micheal Trevis wanted to thank all the students who participated in helping the student while he was experiencing a medical episode.
“Thank you, I appreciate the help, it shows me that students do care to help each other,” he said.