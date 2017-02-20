Women’s History Month Nominations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

El Camino is hosting its annual Women’s History Month in March and the college is starting to accept applications for nominees, according to the college’students website.

Nominees’s are to be recognized for their help in their communities within the El Camino district and will be judged on their contributions to this year’s theme: “Honoring Trailblazing Women in Labor & Business.”

The four winners will have their portraits hung on the El Camino Women’s Wall of Fame for the next year, according to the nomination form.

Former winners include Anita Avrick in 2014 and Chris Jefferies in 2015, according to the El Camino website.

Nomination deadline is March 1 and may be submitted via email, mail, and fax and the form can be found here.

For more information call (310) 660-6157 or visit the school’s website here.