El Camino hires company to help with first week of school parking problems

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Early semester parking is terrible for students.

It’s the same thing every semester too, students will stalk other students to their spot or even make up their own parking spot just to get to class on time.

It doesn’t help when El Camino’s Lot C is undergoing construction to add a four-level parking structure and the earthquake retrofitting on Lot F is cutting the amount of the parking spots on campus.

The El Camino Parking Committee made a recommendation that the school should employ a private company to assist in early semester parking problems, according to an email from Ann Garten, community relations director.

It was approved at the Jan. 23 board of trustees meeting that for the first three weeks of spring 2017, a “private company” has been hired to help students park once parking in Lot L has reached near capacity.

The system will be in place from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. from Feb. 13 to March 5.

Drivers will still need to display a valid El Camino parking permit when parking in any of the lots and students and staff will still be able to park in Lot H, B, A and parts of Lot F (until retrofitting has been completed).

Students can purchase daily passes for $3 or semester passes for $35. Students with an ASB sticker (which can be purchased for $10) can buy one semester pass for $20.