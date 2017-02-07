The student news site of El Camino College
Filed under News, Top Stories

Suspect flees Women’s Locker Room shower area after being seen by student

By Phil Sidavong • February 7, 2017

Suspect flees Women’s Locker Room shower area after being seen by student

Marquille Barber, 22, is suspected in being in the women's locker room shower area and peeping. Anyone with information is asked to contact Campus Police at 310 660-3100. Photo courtesy of El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis.

A male suspect fled the women’s P.E. Locker Room shower area after being seen by a female student on Feb. 1 at 10:33 a.m., El Camino’s police chief said.

Marquille Barber, the 22-year-old suspect, is described as a 5-foot-10-inch African-American man, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the advisory.

Barber was identified after police reviewed the college’s camera system and ECPD is coordinating with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department to apprehend the suspect, according to the advisory.

If you have any information about Barber, contact Campus Police at (310) 660-3100.

More information to come.

ECPD offers several tips regarding the safety of students:

  • If you see something happening, say something.
  • In any emergency on campus, use the landline blue telephone polls and call 911.
  • Don’t walk alone, use the buddy system.
