Suspect flees Women’s Locker Room shower area after being seen by student

Photo courtesy of El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis.

A male suspect fled the women’s P.E. Locker Room shower area after being seen by a female student on Feb. 1 at 10:33 a.m., El Camino’s police chief said.

Marquille Barber, the 22-year-old suspect, is described as a 5-foot-10-inch African-American man, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the advisory.

Barber was identified after police reviewed the college’s camera system and ECPD is coordinating with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department to apprehend the suspect, according to the advisory.

If you have any information about Barber, contact Campus Police at (310) 660-3100.

