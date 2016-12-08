The student news site of El Camino College
Filed under News, Top Stories

EC hosts campus safety forums for public

By Selvin Rodas • December 8, 2016

EC hosts campus safety forums for public

Capt. Mark Underwood of the Torrance Police Department speaks during the Campus Safety Forum. Alongside him, there are officers from Hawthorne and Gardena Police, California Highway Patrol, and Sheriff department. The meeting took place on Dec. 6 and was mostly to answer questions and concerns of El Camino students, staff and faculty and members from around the community. Photo credit: Alba E. Mejia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Various officers from multiple law enforcement departments at El Camino came out to speak at the Campus Safety Forum on Tuesday.

The officers from the Hawthorne, Gardena and Torrance Police Departments, California Highway Patrol and the L.A. Sheriff Department were there to discuss one of the main topics of what to do in case of an active shooter.

Capt. Mark Underwood from the Torrance Police Department said, “run, hide, or fight” when there is an active shooter.

“Run as far as you can, then hide and if the shooter finds you then you fight like hell,” Underwood added.

As of now, Trevis said, there has never been a discussion about whether to add metal detectors on campus to prevent students from bringing guns.

But ECPD does have hand-held metal detectors in case they are suspicious of any criminal activity.

Almost 45 people in attendance were concerned about receiving alerts from situations occurring around the campus.

In recent events around campus, the main street affected is Manhattan Beach Boulevard and it has been prone to be the target of armed robberies, five of which have been reported this semester.

There are undercover officers working to ensure the safety of students and community members around that area, Trevis said.

Chief Michael Trevis wants students to get Nixle.

“Nixle provides an open communication forum that connects public safety, municipalities, schools, businesses and the communities they serve. Nixle enables real-time, two-way communication through text, email, voice messages, social media, and the Nixle mobile app,” according to its website.

There are only 3,000 people enrolled in the Nixle alert system from the EC community on campus.

Trevis said that 3,000 people are not enough compared to how many students, staff, and faculty members attend El Camino.

Besides the Nixle alerts, there were discussions about the poor lighting around campus for those students who attend evening classes.

Trevis said there have been improvements to lighting in those dark, secluded areas on campus.

In case one of the lights goes off in the evening, officers on duty have temporary light portals that should make students feel safer, Trevis added.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under News

Gender-neutral restrooms to be incorporated on campus

Gender-neutral bathrooms will be incorporated on campus starting next year, a Planning and Budgeting Committee council member said in a meeting Thursd...

Missing El Camino student found dead
Missing El Camino student found dead
Planning and Budgeting Committee talk about raising winter enrollment

Enrollment goals for El Camino's Winter Session was a topic discussed at the Planning and Budgeting Committee meeting on Thursday afternoon.The commit...

El Camino student from Hawthorne goes missing
El Camino student from Hawthorne goes missing
El Camino provides donation boxes to give back to the community

In time for the holidays, El Camino is holding the "Healthy Living Collection Drive" to collect donations from students and staff members to donate to...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program
New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program
Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard
Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard
Glammed up from top to bottom with a cosmetology student
Glammed up from top to bottom with a cosmetology student
Cosplay is a lifestyle and an art
Cosplay is a lifestyle and an art
Homeless people have to eat too
Homeless people have to eat too
  • EC hosts campus safety forums for public

    Football

    New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program

  • EC hosts campus safety forums for public

    Basketball

    Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard

  • EC hosts campus safety forums for public

    Features

    Glammed up from top to bottom with a cosmetology student

  • EC hosts campus safety forums for public

    Features

    Cosplay is a lifestyle and an art

  • EC hosts campus safety forums for public

    Opinion

    Homeless people have to eat too

  • EC hosts campus safety forums for public

    Opinion

    There are safer ways to give

  • EC hosts campus safety forums for public

    Arts

    On her way to rockstar status

  • EC hosts campus safety forums for public

    Arts

    Who knew Jazz and Spanish went so well together?

  • EC hosts campus safety forums for public

    Arts

    Guitarist connects to audiences with his solo EP

  • EC hosts campus safety forums for public

    Editorials

    Bring on the equality

The student news site of El Camino College
EC hosts campus safety forums for public