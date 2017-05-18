The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Features

Hiking Club initiates a spark in active hobbies for students

By Sierra RoblesMay 18, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Finals week has everyone stressing out, and pondering over a series of different possibilities that could occur.

Late fall 2016 two friends studied together for an upcoming exam in their American Pop Culture class.

Freshmen Hillary Rodriguez and Sofia Groba came to the conclusion that they wanted to get more involved on campus.

They searched the brochure of clubs offered on campus but neglected to find one that sparked their interest.

Both Groba and Rodriguez decided to take initiative and create a new unique club never thought of before.

“We wanted to join a club for recreational activities,” Hillary Rodriguez, 19, sociology major said.

They came to the conclusion of creating a hiking club for people to be more active and then made it a reality and are now the president and co-president’s of the club.

Groba, 19, psychology major, wanted to create a club that sparked interest and started a new trend in college clubs.

“Most people (in SoCal) like to hike, its low-maintenance exercise and we should start this,” Groba, president of the club, said.

It took them about two months to make sure all the paper work was revised correctly, and a process to find an adviser on board with the idea.

“It is a very tedious (and) long process, it takes a lot of paper work,” co-president of the club Rodriguez said.

The Hiking Club finally got approved in March and just met again for their third meeting Tuesday, April 4.

Each week they have had great turnouts ranging from about 15 to 30 people, Groba said.

In order to provide a stable process, the pair managed to recruit two advisers eager to be part of a new club campus.

Rocio Diaz, counselor for the Opportunity Project, and Ricky Gonzales, support staff for student specialist, each take charge different tasks assigned to advisers for the Hiking Club.

Gonzales, who is also a newly recruited adviser as of Tuesday, April 4, explains that since the club is fairly new the foundation is still being created by the fellow presidents.

“We just had a meeting today, (April 4) as an introduction to all the recruits, including myself,” Gonzales said.

The Hiking Club aims to have a series of fundraisers, and a total of four local hikes by the end of the spring 2017 semester.

“Our first hiking trip will be April 23,” Groba said. “We will be hiking from Griffith Park to Mount Hollywood.”

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Features

Meal Prepping 101: Tips for people on the go

Students, faculty, and staff often find themselves searching for quick, cheap, and healthy foods to bring on campus. For most people, it's hard to mak...

Librarian of Horror
Librarian of Horror
Bye bye beautyblender

The beautyblender has been quite the rage for the past decade, but there's a new makeup sponge on the rise called the "SiliSponge" from Molly Cosmetic...

For 33 years a fitness instructor has been impacting others at El Camino

An El Camino professor has taught fitness and health education courses for the past 33 years. Tom Hicks, fitness professor, began his career as a part...

A day in the life of the president of El Camino

On the weekdays, Dena Maloney is the president of El Camino attending several meetings; on the weekend she is golfing with her husband and spending ti...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Hiking Club initiates a spark in active hobbies for students

    Baseball

    Game plan remains the same for El Camino’s baseball team

  • Hiking Club initiates a spark in active hobbies for students

    Profiles

    El Camino first baseman matures through softball

  • Hiking Club initiates a spark in active hobbies for students

    Profiles

    El Camino freshman transitions from indoor to beach volleyball

  • Hiking Club initiates a spark in active hobbies for students

    News

    Muslim student seeks a safe space to pray on campus

  • Hiking Club initiates a spark in active hobbies for students

    News

    Puente Project paves path to success

  • Hiking Club initiates a spark in active hobbies for students

    News

    Student is allegedly robbed for cash by three suspects with knives on Redondo Beach Boulevard and Stadium Way

  • Hiking Club initiates a spark in active hobbies for students

    Sports

    El Camino beach volleyball pair shocks competition as No. 27 seed; fall in State Finals to claim second place

  • Hiking Club initiates a spark in active hobbies for students

    Softball

    Up next for softball: Today versus No. 14 Riverside City College

  • Hiking Club initiates a spark in active hobbies for students

    Softball

    El Camino’s softball team will open playoff action against Riverside City College

  • Hiking Club initiates a spark in active hobbies for students

    Baseball

    El Camino’s baseball team will host first round of playoffs

The student news site of El Camino College
Hiking Club initiates a spark in active hobbies for students