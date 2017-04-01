Catered food, ASB Fair and the El Camino baseball team continues to soar in the rankings in our latest social media roundup

By Dmitri Hansen • April 1, 2017
Tags: El Camino College, social media, storify, warriors
Other stories filed under Features
A young girl who was born to fill the void of two parents has faced obstacles that not all children endure.English professor Barbara Jaffe said she ha...
[View the story "Social Media for the Week of March 20" on Storify]...
[View the story "Events at EC for the week of 03/12/17" on Storify]...
[View the story "The Union staff tweeted during their workshops at ACP in San Francisco " on Storify]...
Baseball
Winning streak continues for the El Camino baseball team after win over El Camino-Compton Center
Sports
El Camino women’s tennis team ends season with loss to Rio Hondo College
Softball
El Camino softball team dominates L.A. Harbor College for its fifth straight conference win
News
‘Girls in the Garage’ showcases women in technology at all-female car show
El Camino women’s tennis team remain winless after loss to Cerritos College
El Camino celebrates 20th annual Women’s Wall of Fame
El Camino baseball team earns ninth-straight conference win after 6-1 victory over Cerritos College
El Camino beach volleyball team revs up for conference road matches
Student-run newspaper wins awards at 2017 spring journalism convention
El Camino baseball shuts out Mt. SAC to earn sixth straight conference win
El Camino College Union
The student news site of El Camino College
© 2017 All Rights Reserved • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in