The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Arts, Previews

Spring dance classes will showcase at “Lo Tech, No Tech”

By Emma DimaggioJune 1, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dance students will showcase their work at “Lo Tech, No Tech” in the Marsee Auditorium on Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Daniel Berney, who is a professor of dance and a member of the full-time dance faculty at El Camino, according to Annie Fernandez, 30, biology major and ticket clerk at Marsee Auditorium.

Choreography for the event is created by instructors and presented by students, Fernandez said.

“It’s a semester ending performance,” Fernandez said. “It’s a final presentation that students give.”

The showcase will include aspects of a variety of dance styles, including ballet, modern, jazz, ballroom, Latin social dance, hip-hop and beginning dance, Fernandez said.

Tickets to the event are $10 and can be purchased both online and at the Marsee Auditorium Ticket Office, Fernandez said.

Online ticket sales will end four hours prior to the event, according to the Center for the Arts website.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Arts

Theatrical Awakening
Theatrical Awakening
Silver medal pianist debuts concert at El Camino

As the tempo speeds up, the pianist nods her head while her fingers rapidly press each key with grace and passion. Beatrice Rana, a 22-year-old Italia...

El Camino Chorus come together for year-end performance

The El Camino Choruses will come together in harmony at a year-end choral-concert with a guest orchestra on Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m. in the Marsee Aud...

Center for the arts presents Symphony Orchestra

The Symphony Orchestra at El Camino will be performing on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium, according to ticket office assistant ma...

Polynesian dances at Pacific Islander Cultural Showcase aims to educate attendees about their culture

Her arms swayed back and forth. Her head piece stood tall. Power and grace moved along with her body. Red paint strokes spread across her tan cheeks. ...

Other stories filed under Previews

El Camino Chorus come together for year-end performance

The El Camino Choruses will come together in harmony at a year-end choral-concert with a guest orchestra on Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m. in the Marsee Aud...

El Camino to celebrate Chicano culture with dance and live music

As part of the Chicano celebration, El Camino will be hosting a "Mariachi Music and Folklórico Dance" concert in the Haag Recital Hall on Thursda...

Center for the Arts presents Grammy-nominated jazz musician

A Grammy-nominated jazz musician is performing at the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m."David Benoit has 25 charted solo records, and is a...

Hairspray musical comes to EC Theater
Hairspray musical comes to EC Theater
CARE Club to host talent show

The CARE Club is hosting a talent show Friday, April 28 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Student Activities Center, CARE Club president said. Tickets are...

The student news site of El Camino College
Spring dance classes will showcase at “Lo Tech, No Tech”