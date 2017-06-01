Spring dance classes will showcase at “Lo Tech, No Tech”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dance students will showcase their work at “Lo Tech, No Tech” in the Marsee Auditorium on Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Daniel Berney, who is a professor of dance and a member of the full-time dance faculty at El Camino, according to Annie Fernandez, 30, biology major and ticket clerk at Marsee Auditorium.

Choreography for the event is created by instructors and presented by students, Fernandez said.

“It’s a semester ending performance,” Fernandez said. “It’s a final presentation that students give.”

The showcase will include aspects of a variety of dance styles, including ballet, modern, jazz, ballroom, Latin social dance, hip-hop and beginning dance, Fernandez said.

Tickets to the event are $10 and can be purchased both online and at the Marsee Auditorium Ticket Office, Fernandez said.

Online ticket sales will end four hours prior to the event, according to the Center for the Arts website.